TikToker reveals ‘perfect’ life hack for getting rid of bad smells in your car

A TikToker is drawing praise after sharing the “perfect” way to make an air freshener for your car.This new life hack comes courtesy of a user named Micah Griffin @micah.griffin.In his clip, the 19-year-old explains that he saw the trick elsewhere on TikTok and had to try it himself.The video shows Griffin walking into Walmart and purchasing a few packs of Better Home & Gardens-branded scented wax cubes.The cubes are generally used like candles, with the wax releasing a fragrance as it melts.Instead, Griffin purchases a small salt shaker and brings the haul back to his car.

Then, he breaks up a few cubes, sticks them in the shaker and closes the lid.The trick, in theory, allows for a slow, consistent fragrance to stay in your car — especially when it’s hot out.Some commenters called the hack a “perfect” way to make an air freshener, adding that they also used the method themselves