TikToker discovers ‘scary’ hidden detail 4 years after moving into his home

A TikTok user is going viral afterrevealing the mysterious secret roomthey found in their current home.According to @everydaytoking’s video,he’d lived in his current home for four yearsbefore realizing there was a “secret room”between his bedroom and bathroom.“Where’s the middle room?” he captioned his clip.In the clip, @everydaytoking even climbs out onhis roof to look inside the extra room’s window.However, it’s unclear from thevideo how much space is inside.TikTokers were divided over the discovery.

Somecalled it “scary” and expressed their shock that@everydaytoking had never seen the room before.“How did you not notice?” one commenterasked.

“A random window unnoticed forfour years, how my man?” another asked.Others offered rational explanations, such asthe possibility that the window was simply locatedbehind @everydaytoking’s bathroom mirror.Some commenters suggested thatthe “secret room” was likely just theresult of some remodeling decision