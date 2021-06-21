Excited golden retriever can't stop jumping when she is reunited with mom in Canada

After not seeing her dog Khloe for over a year, Louise Marie Bell, in Victoria, Canada, was able to fly her golden retriever home on June 16.

After not seeing her dog Khloe for over a year, Louise Marie Bell, in Victoria, Canada, was able to fly her golden retriever home on June 16.

Khloe's reaction was priceless as she recognized Louise and was excited to get out of her cage to greet her.

Khloe jumps with excitement while Louise tries to hold her as well.

In one of her TikTok videos, Louis explains that she and her ex-husband got divorced in April of last year when she moved away.

Because he was keeping the house, it would be best for Khloe to stay with him as well.

Eventually, Louise found a bigger place with lots of space and was able to fly Khloe back home.

Louis told Newsflare: "It was the best moment of my life!

I wanted to post it to share with others..."