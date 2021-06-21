Ant Anstead Says He 'Walked Away Completely' from Family Home With Christina Haack After Split

"I packed my clothes and I left," the TV host tells PEOPLE.
"I've realized how little I need, and what's important.
I don't need anything but Hudson and my health."
"I did an awful lot in that house," the British TV host says of the home he and his ex-wife purchased together before getting..
The "Wheelers Dealers" host said he left their shared Orange County, Calif., home with just his clothes.