Steve Clarke challenges Billy Gilmour replacement to make himself Scotland hero

Scotland manager Steve Clarke challenged Billy Gilmour’s replacement to make himself a national hero after the Chelsea midfielder’s positive Covid-19 test caused isolated disruption ahead of their crucial final Euro 2020 group game.Gilmour’s positive result will force Clarke to rethink his starting line-up after the 20-year-old earned UEFA’s man of the match award on his first international start during Friday’s goalless draw with England.