Steve Clarke challenges Billy Gilmour replacement to make himself Scotland hero
Steve Clarke challenges Billy Gilmour replacement to make himself Scotland hero

Scotland manager Steve Clarke challenged Billy Gilmour’s replacement to make himself a national hero after the Chelsea midfielder’s positive Covid-19 test caused isolated disruption ahead of their crucial final Euro 2020 group game.Gilmour’s positive result will force Clarke to rethink his starting line-up after the 20-year-old earned UEFA’s man of the match award on his first international start during Friday’s goalless draw with England.