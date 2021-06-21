Nintendo responds to kid's request for nonbinary Pokémon: 'I'm crying now'

A father was delighted when his child wrote toNintendo — and the company had the kindest response.The dad, who goes by the handle@PleaseBeGneiss, shared theexchange on Twitter."My kid wrote a letter to Nintendo and they wrote back," @PleaseBeGneiss tweeted with a crying emoji."Dear Nintendo, could please make nonbinaryPokémon?

Also I want that because I think it wouldbe cool and so nonbinary people would feel morecomfortable about it," the child wrote.The kid received a reply from Liz Daniels,a consumer service representative for Nintendo."Thank you for writing to us!

In your letter,you asked us to make nonbinary Pokémon.I think that is an awesome idea," Daniels wrote."There are so many varieties of Pokémon, so it wouldmake sense to have a variety of genders as well!

Wewant to make sure people of all kinds feel welcomedand comfortable while playing our software”.Daniels said she would send thefeedback to the "appropriate departments"to consider the heartfelt request.The response received over 71,000 likes.Many people were enthused by the thoughtof more inclusive Pokémon."OK, so I'm crying now," one user tweeted."I cannot wait to see this," another commented