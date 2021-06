F9 BY THE NUMBERS V3 (1)

F-9 BY THE NUMBERS!

TWO DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, F9’S RELEASE DATE WAS PUSHED TWICE.

THE FILM WAS ORIGINALLY EXPECTED TO AIR IN MAY OF 20-20 THEN WAS PUSHED BACK TO MAY OF 2021.

NOW THE HIGHLY ANTICIPATED FILM WILL DEBUT ON JUNE 25TH, 2021…THREE DAYS AFTER THE 20 YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF THE ORIGINAL FILM.

FIVE F9 WILL BE THE FIFTH MOVIE IN THE FRANCHISE DIRECTED BY JUSTIN LIN.

HE ALSO DIRECTED FILMS 3 THROUGH 6.

BACK IN MAY, JEREMY TOLD ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY THAT F-9 IS THE BEST FAST AND FURIOUS FILM YET!

AND AS FOR WHO’S STARRING IN THE FILM… SEVENTEEN SEVENTEEN- TIME W-W-E CHAMPION JOHN CENA WILL PLAY JAKOB, THE ESTRANGED AND EVIL BROTHER OF VIN DIESEL’S CHARACTER, DOM TORETTO.

JAKOB IS A DEADLY ASSASSIN ON A MISSION OF REVENGE.

THIS FAMILY IS ABOUT TO GET COMPLICATED.

(SOT) SEVEN- F9 HAS NO SHORTAGE OF FEMALE LEADS.

CHARLIZE THERON, MICHELLE RODRIGUEZ, JORDANA BREWSTER, HELEN MIRREN, AND NATHALIE EMMANUEL ARE REPRISING THEIR ROLES, WHILE WE ALSO SEE A COUPLE OF NEW FACES LIKE ANNA SAWAI (sah-why) AND… CARDI B...YEP YOU HEARD THAT RIGHT!

NINETY-FIVE MILLION —WITH NINETY FIVE MILLION INSTAGRAM FOLLOWERS, CARDI B JOINS THE F9 FAMILY (SOT OF VIN DIESEL & CARDI B IG POST) —AND AS FOR WHO GOT VIN DIESEL TO CAST THE GRAMMY WINNER—WE CAN THANK HIS 6-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER.

VIN DIESEL STOPPED BY JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE AND EXPLAINED HIS DAUGHTER “WANTED A PIECE OF CASTING..SO CARDI B IS IN IT”.

WE LIKE IT!

AND SPEAKING OF VIN’S KIDS - ELEVEN- VIN DIESEL’S 11-YEAR-OLD SON, VINCENT SINCLAIR, WILL MAKE HIS ACTING DEBUT IN THE UPCOMING FILM AS THE YOUNGER VERSION OF HIS FATHER’S BELOVED CHARACTER.

LIKE FATHER LIKE SON!

AND WHERE MIGHT THIS NEW FILM TAKE PLACE …..

ONE – THE FAST SAGA HAS SHOT IN A LOT OF DIFFERENT COUNTRIES ACROSS THE WORLD, BUT FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER IN THE FRANCHISE’S HISTORY, FILMING WAS TAKEN TO THAILAND.

SOUNDS LIKE NO EXPENSE WAS SPARED ON THIS FLICK!

AND THAT’S NOT THE ONLY NEW TERRITORY THE FAST FLEET IS STEPPING INTO… TWENTY - FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 20 YEARS…F9 IS TAKING THE FRANCHISE TO OUTER SPACE.

THAT’S RIGHT – THE TRAILER SHOWS US WE’RE GOING TO NEW HEIGHTS!

DIRECTOR JEREMY LIN TELLS COLLIDER MAGAZINE, “"I think through the years, part of the fun is to come up with crazy ideas to challenge ourselves.” EIGHT - OUTER SPACE ISN’T THE ONLY CHALLENGE IN F9.

JUSTIN TOLD TWITTER FOLLOWERS IT TOOK 8 MONTHS OF PREP.

4 DAYS OF PRODUCTION AND 3 CARS DESTROYED TO MASTER A 4 SECOND SHOT IN F9.

IT WOULDN’T BE A FAST AND FURIOUS MOVIE WITHOUT EPIC STUNTS!

110 MILLION - THAT’S HOW MANY VIEWS THE F9 SUPERBOWL TRAILER RECEIVED IN THE 24 HRS FOLLOWING THE SUPERBOWL ACROSS TWITTER, FACEBOOK, YOUTUBE, AND INSTAGRAM—AND THE NUMBER ONLY CONTINUES TO GROW.

TWO MILLION - VIN DIESEL’S TRIBUTE POST FOR HIS LATE CO-STAR PAUL WALKER RECEIVED OVER 2 MILLION LIKES ON INSTAGRAM.

THE ACTOR POSTED A PHOTO OF HIM AND PAUL SENT TO HIM BY PAUL’S DAUGHTER MEADOW WRITING: “ETERNAL BROTHERHOOD IS A BLESSING BEYOND WORDS.

HOPE TO MAKE YOU PROUD” IF WE KNOW ANYTHING FROM THE FAST & FURIOUS WORLD, IT’S THAT FAMILY IS EVERYTHING.

FAST IS BACK ON JUNE 25TH, ONLY IN THEATERS!

SEE YOU THERE