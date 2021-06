In this video, Alikhan uses his ping pong gifts and crafts an unreal no-looking trick shot that almost no one else can do.

Using a supported dartboard, he rebounds a ping pong ball off it, turns around almost 180 degrees, and without looking whacks the ball into the target cup at some distance away - Walking off enjoying the moment.

This was a 3rd try attempt as well.

This clip was filmed in Nairobi, Kenya on September 1, 2020.