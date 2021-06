New golf cart regulations up for debate in Wellington

New regulations for golf carts will be the focus of Tuesday's village council meeting in Wellington.

ANYONE DRIVING AGOLF CART WOULD NEED TO BE ATLEAST 14 YEARS OLD.

