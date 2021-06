OLIVIA WILDE REACTS TO HARRY STYLES QUESTIONS

HARRY STYLES AND OLIVIA WILDE SEEM TO CONFIRM THEY'RE IN A ROMANCE -- AFTER THEY'RE SEEN HOLDING HANDS AT A FRIEND'S RECENT WEDDING.

A SOURCE TELLS E!

NEWS OLIVIA AND HARRY WERE "COUPLE-Y" AT THE NUPTIALS, HELD IN MONTECITO, CALIFORNIA -- THE SAME LUXURIOUS AREA THAT MEGHAN MARKLE AND PRINCE HARRY NOW LIVE.

OUR INSIDER ADDS THE TWO STAYED AT THE SAME HOTEL OVERNIGHT BEFORE HEADING BACK TO LOS ANGELES.

RECENT REPORTS CLAIM THE TWO HAVE BEEN FULL ON DATING FOR A FEW WEEKS NOW.

E!

NEWS HAS REACHED OUT TO BOTH PARTIES FOR COMMENT.

THE ROMANCE SPECULATION COMES AFTER HARRY SIGNED ON TO OLIVIA'S UPCOMING PSYCHOLOGICAL THRILLER, "DON'T WORRY DARLING," WHICH SHE IS DIRECTING AND PRODUCING.

PHOTOGS SNAPPED THE TWO CHATTING ON SET IN THE PAST.

IN A RECENT INTERVIEW WITH VOGUE, OLIVIA AND THE FILM'S COSTUME DESIGNER REVEALED THEY WERE MORE THAN THRILLED TO HAVE HARRY BE PART OF THE PROJECT.

OLIVIA TOLD THE MAG, SHE AND THE DESIGNER, "DID A LITTLE VICTORY DANCE WHEN WE HEARD THAT WE OFFICIALLY HAD HARRY IN THE FILM, BECAUSE WE KNEW THAT HE HAS A REAL APPRECIATION FOR FASHION AND STYLE.

SHE ADDED, "I'M REALLY GRATEFUL THAT HE IS SO ENTHUSIASTIC ABOUT THAT ELEMENT OF THE PROCESS." AND WHEN HARRY DECIDED TO WEAR A DRESS FOR HIS OWN VOGUE PHOTO SHOOT, OLIVIA WAS ONE OF HIS MOST VOCAL SUPPORTERS.

"TO ME, HE'S VERY MODERN.

IT'S PRETTY POWERFUL AND KIND OF EXTRAORDINARY TO SEE SOMEONE IN HIS POSITION REDEFINING WHAT IT CAN MEAN TO BE A MAN WITH CONFIDENCE." BACK IN NOVEMBER 2020, E!

NEWS CONFIRMED THAT OLIVIA AND COMEDIAN JASON SUDEIKIS HAD ENDED THEIR SEVEN-YEAR ENGAGEMENT.

THE COUPLE SHARES TWO CHILDREN TOGETHER AND REMAIN ON FRIENDLY TERMS AS THEY NAVIGATE CO-PARENTING.