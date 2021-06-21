Hell on The Shelf Movie

Hell on The Shelf Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: An antique Christmas Elf decoration holds the key to decades of pent up evil and anger from beyond the grave.

Three Paranormal investigators are hired by a desperate real estate agent to cleanse a house, or find the reason as to why no tenant stays very long in the ominous structure.

Over the course of 3 nights, the team discovers more about the supernatural happenings than they care to uncover.

It's a holiday wrapping of horror with no escape!

From SRS Cinema.

"Awesome underground movies you need to see now!" Coming soon to limited edition Bluray and wide release DVD/VOD