Driver unintentionally crashed into pride parade over the weekend

Investigators say a driver unintentionally drove into a pride parade in Fort Lauderdale over the weekend.

HOWEVER, THECITY’S VICE MAYOR SAYS... THATTHE EARLY INVESTIGATION SHOWS ITWAS AN ACCIDENT.

