Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Former Collier County teacher charged with Lewd and Lascivious Battery sentenced to 40 years in prison

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida
Duration: 00:20s 0 shares 1 views
Joseph Mejia of Bonita Springs convicted of crimes against a minor will be sentenced to 40 years in prison.

He was a former teacher at Gulf Coast Charter Academy.

