Former Collier County teacher charged with Lewd and Lascivious Battery sentenced to 40 years in prison

Joseph Mejia of Bonita Springs convicted of crimes against a minor will be sentenced to 40 years in prison.
He was a former teacher at Gulf Coast Charter Academy.
Joseph Mejia of Bonita Springs convicted of crimes against a minor will be sentenced to 40 years in prison.
He was a former teacher at Gulf Coast Charter Academy.
HAPPENS, WE TAKE ACTION TOPROTECT THE INTEGRITY OF OURPLATFORM."A FORMER SOUTHWEST FLORIDASUBSTITUTE TEACHER WILL SPEND 40YEARS IN PRISON... FOR SENDINGEXPLICIT TEXT MESSAGES TOSTUDENT.LAST MONTH, A JURY FOUND JOSEPHMEJIA GUILTY, OF FOUR COUNTS OFLEWD AND LASCIVIOUS BATTERY ON AM
A former teacher who was charged with having sex with an underage student in Collier County has been found guilty.