Families separated by a bridge want answers from Biden, Trudeau

BACK AT THE CANADIANGOVERNMENT-- OVER ITS HANDLINGOF REOPENING THE BORDER TOTRAVEL.TODAY -- THE CANADIANGOVERNMENT ANNOUNCED -- IT ISROLLING BACK CERTAINRESTRICTIONS FOR CANADIANTRAVELERS WHO ARE FULLYVACCINATED.

TONIGHT -- WE ARETAKING A DEEPER DIVE INTO THECHANGES THAT SOME SAY... DONOTHING TO HELP AMERICANSTRYING TO GET TO THEIR LOVEDONES... OR PROPERTY ON THEOTHER SIDE OF THE BORDER..TRT:2:32 OUT: 7EWN 00 34 2:18SOT: YOU WANT TO TALK ABOUTTRUMPS WALL?

TRUMPS WALL ISNOTHING COMPARED TO THEIMAGINARY WALL WE HAVE BUILTAT THE NORTHERN BORDER ITFEELS LIKE THE BERLIN WALL ALLOVER AGAIN STRONG WORDSDIRECTED AT THE UNITED STATESFROM SEPARATED FAMILIES AT THEUS-CANADA BORDER SOT: THEY LETME DOWN I'M VERY DISSAPOINTEDAND I'M NOT PROUD TO BE UNDERTHE BIDEN ADMINISGTRATIONRIGHT NOW MARCELLA PICONE ANDHER CHILDREN ARE SEPARATED BYA BRIDGE FROM THEIR LOVED ONEMARCELLA'S FIANCE AND FATHEROF HER CHILDREN.

STANDUP: THEUS- CANADA BORDER WAS SUPPOSEDTO OPEN TOMORROW BUT THATCLOSURE HAS BEEN ONCE AGAINBEEN EXTENDED ANOTHER MONTH&UNTIL JULY.

SOT: HE ISLISTENING TO THE PRIMEMINISTER TRUDEAUEE ISE IS TE IS THEE IS THE OE IS THE ONETHAT'S DICTATING TO KEEP THELAND BORDER CLOSED MY FIANCECAN NOT GET IN HIS CAR ANDDRIVE 15 MINUTES ACROSS THELAND BORDER TO REUINTE WITHHIS TWO KIDS BECAUSE PRESIDENTBIDEN SHUT DOWN THE LANDBORDER SOT: AS WE'VE TOLDCANADIANS ALL ALONG EASINGMEASURES AT THE BORDER WILLHAPPEN IF WE CONTINUE TO SEEOUR COMMUNITIES BECOME SAFECANADAJULY 5ULULLYULLY VULLY VACULLY VACCIULLY VACCINAULLY VACCINATEULLY VACCINATEDCANADIANS CAN RETURN TO CANADAWITHOUT HAVING TO QUARANTINEIN A GOVERNMENT AUTHORIZEDHOTELFAMILIES SAYS THIS DOES NOTHELP THE LAND BORDER ISSUE&.SOT: THERE'S BEEN NOTHING ANDWE ARE TOTALLY ABANDONEDPICONE SAYS LAST YEARHECANADIAN GOVERNMENT DID MAKEEXCEPTIONS FOR LOVED ONESSEPARATEDAPPLY FOR A VISA TO CROSS OVERINTO CANADA AND BACK INTOAMERICA BUT THAT HAS YET TO BERECIPROCATED BY LAND BY THEUNITED STATESCAN GET ONTO A PLANE FROMTORONTO TO DETROIT DETROIT TOBUFFALO 2 PLANE RIDES&THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS LATER BUTHE JUST CAN'T GET OVER ANDDRIVE OVER THAT LAND BORDERSOT: THIS IS NO NEWS TO BETRUTHFUL CONGRESSMAN BRIANHIGGINS HAS BEEN OUT IN FRONTOF THIS ISSUENDND SND SAYND SAYSND SAYS AGND SAYS AGAIND SAYS AGAINTHE ONLY TWO PEOPLE WHO CANCHANGE THESE POLICIES AREPRESIDENT BIDEN AND PRIMEMINISTER TRUDEAU SOT: THEPRIME MINISTER OF CANADA SAIDTHAT ONCE 20% OF HISPOPULATION HAS BEEN FULLYVACCINATED AND 75% HAVERECEIVED ONE DOSE THAT WECOULD OPEN THE BORDER THEY METTHAT THRESHOLD THIS PASTWEEKEND SO YOU CAN'T KEEPCHANGING THE GOAL POSTS.NOW TO THE FUTURE OF THEBUFFALO BILLS STADIUM...TODAY - ERIE COUNTY SAYSFUTURE OF THE BUFFALO BILLS