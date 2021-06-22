Air Conditioning Units And Parts The Latest Pandemic Shortage

The summer heatwaves are rolling in, making people rely more and more on their air conditioning units during the sweltering temps.
If you need A/C repairs, or a new unit altogether, expect a long wait.
The summer heatwaves are rolling in, making people rely more and more on their air conditioning units during the sweltering temps.
If you need A/C repairs, or a new unit altogether, expect a long wait.
It's the time of year when HVAC companies urge you to get your air conditioning system inspected, and there's extra incentive this..