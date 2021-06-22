This is the amusing moment two clumsy pet French Bulldogs named Boss and Yogurt knocked each other over while they were playing with water in Thailand with temperature passing 35 degrees Celsius on Jun
French bulldogs bulldoze over each other while playing with water
Credit: Newsflare STUDIODuration: 00:33s 0 shares 1 views
This is the amusing moment two clumsy pet French Bulldogs named Boss and Yogurt knocked each other over while they were playing with water in Thailand with temperature passing 35 degrees Celsius on June 19.