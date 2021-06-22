Skip to main content
Wednesday, June 23, 2021

French bulldogs bulldoze over each other while playing with water

This is the amusing moment two clumsy pet French Bulldogs named Boss and Yogurt knocked each other over while they were playing with water in Thailand with temperature passing 35 degrees Celsius on June 19.

