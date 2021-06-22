Delivery truck flips over after losing control

Shocking footage shows a delivery truck flipping over after losing control when the driver slammed the brakes to avoid a collision in Thailand on March 24.

The pickup truck was waiting to make a turn when the truck dashed up from behind in Nakhon Pathom province.

The delivery truck lost control on the sidewalk before finally toppling over in front of the car repair shop.

Store owner Nakon Yon said: "Suddenly the delivery truck just flipped right in front of my store.

Luckily the driver was not badly injured."