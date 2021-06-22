Modern-day Tarzan shows off splendid skills in Philippines river

This is the amazing moment a talented resort worker showed off his diving skills by hanging on a cable over a river like the fictional character Tarzan on June 9.

The agile staff member first swung on a vine attached to a tree before clinging to a cable where he crawled upside down before jumping into the water in Cavite province of the Philippines.

Resort guest Princess Panlilio said she was with her family for a holiday vacation when they spotted the man cooling off in the water as temperatures outside rose.