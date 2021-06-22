The Republic of Sarah S01E03 The Lines Between Us

The Republic of Sarah 1x03 "The Lines Between Us" Season 1 Episode 3 Promo Trailer HD - NOW AND THEN - When the governor of New Hampshire closes Greylock's borders, Sarah (Stella Baker) calls on Bella (Landry Bender), Tyler (Forrest Goodluck), and Maya's (Izabella Alvarez) spunky teenage energy to help her solve the problem.

Corinne (Hope Lauren) pushes Danny (Luke Mitchell) to reveal a secret that he's been keeping from everyone, including Sarah and Ellen (Megan Follows).

Meanwhile, an extreme act from Grover (Ian Duff) reveals the depth of his struggles with the recent loss of a loved one.

Nia Holloway also stars.

Erica Dunton directed the episode written by Debra Fordham (103).

Original airdate 6/28/2021