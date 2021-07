Family Of Catherine Serou, American Woman Murdered In Russia, Talks About Communication Barriers

Russian news reports said searchers on Saturday found the body of a UC Davis graduate who went missing several days earlier and that a man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The body of Catherine Serou, 34, was found in a wooded area in the city of Nizhny Novgorod, approximately 250 miles east of Moscow.

Serou reportedly went missing Tuesday after getting into a car with a stranger, NPR reported on Saturday.