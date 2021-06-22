Tornado destroys high school scoreboard in Alabama as Tropical Storm Claudette wreaks havoc

A tornado hit Alabama in East Brewton on Saturday, June 19 and caused damage to many homes and buildings as Tropical Storm Claudette swept across the southeastern parts of the United States.

A tornado hit Alabama in East Brewton on Saturday, June 19 and caused damage to many homes and buildings as Tropical Storm Claudette swept across the southeastern parts of the United States.

A scoreboard in W.S.

Neal High School was destroyed.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @CoachWilcox55.