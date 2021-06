Covid-19: India vaccinates record 86.16 lakh people on day 1 of new vaccine policy | Oneindia News

86.16 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered across the country in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day coverage till now, on Day One of centre's new vaccination policy roll-out.

The centre started providing vaccines free of charge to all above 18 from Monday and took back control of vaccination from states, reversing a policy change that was enforced just about a month ago.

