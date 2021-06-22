Arvada neighbors, businesses shaken by Olde Town deadly shooting

Community members in Arvada are shaken and emotional as they recount what they experienced during a shooting in Olde Town Monday afternoon.
One man says he witnessed the shooting happen.
Questions remain in the Arvada community as a shooting investigation in Olde Town Arvada that left three dead continues.
Police are investigating a shooting in Olde Town Arvada that left one officer dead.
Police gave an update at a press conference after a deadly shooting left 3 people dead in Olde Town Arvada.