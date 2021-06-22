Husband of British woman Caroline Crouch arrives at Greek court days confessing to her killing

The Greek husband of British woman Caroline Crouch has arrived at an Athens court today (June 22) after he confessed to killing her.

On June 17, Babis Anagnostopoulos, a 32-year-old pilot, told Greek police he killed Crouch on May 11th, after investigators disproved his initial claim that she had been killed during a robbery.