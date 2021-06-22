Man looks after injured crow he found resting on top of his car

Dave Krones filmed as he approached the crow that was sat upon his vehicle.

A man in Venlo, the Netherlands, cared for an injured crow he found resting on top of his car.

After noticing the bird was injured he brought it inside so it could recover.

"After a day at work, I walked to my car and saw a crow sitting on it.

I noticed that the crow was injured beneath its wing.

I reached out to wildlife and a rehab centre but to no avail.

"So, I decided to take the bird with me and named it Fred.

The rest speaks for itself.

"Fred stayed at my place for over three days and then flew away." This footage was filmed at the end of May 2021.