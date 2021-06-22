Rakesh Jhunjhunwala believes there will be no Covid third wave in India | Know all | Oneindia News

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, billionaire investor and trader Rakesh Jhunjhunwala revealed his firm belief that India will no longer see the Corona third wave.
#RakeshJhunjhunwala #CoronaThirdWave #CovidVaccines
In an interview with CNBC-TV18, billionaire investor and trader Rakesh Jhunjhunwala revealed his firm belief that India will no longer see the Corona third wave.
#RakeshJhunjhunwala #CoronaThirdWave #CovidVaccines
Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting in Delhi to review development projects in Jammu and Kashmir. Twitter..
As the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic gradually diminishes, there is fear that the third wave could be just round the..