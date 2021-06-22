Aquarium visitors stunned when epic fight breaks out between two SHARKS

Visitors to an aquarium in the Spanish capital were stunned recently when an epic fight broke out between two of the resident sharks.

Sven Smith was visiting Madrid's Zoo and Aquarium on June 14 when the dramatic action began to unfold.

The footage Smith filmed shows one sandbar shark savaging another by repeatedly chomping on the area around one pectoral fin.

The 2.5-metre-long fish then chase each other around the aquarium as visitors struggle to take in what they are witnessing.

"We captured two sharks fighting!

How many people can say that?

Ha!" said Smith.