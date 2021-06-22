Meet the dog that collects money from customers at this Vietnamese restaurant

Meet the dog that collects money from customers at this restaurant in Cu Chi, Vietnam.

Meet the dog that collects money from customers at this restaurant in Cu Chi, Vietnam.

Lucky is 10 months old and her job is to collect cash from customers and deliver it back to the restaurant's owner.

Le Thi Lan, Lucky's owner, said: "Seeing that the dog is smart, my son told me to collect the money, the dog immediately went to collect the money, the dog is very smart." She also mentioned that she refused to sell Lucky after someone offered 10 million Vietnamese dong.

Huynh Van Kha, a customer, said: "Yesterday I went to buy pho (a Vietnamese soup), the owner asked someone to take the money, suddenly saw the dog come out to take the money.

I gave him 30,000 VND, he put it in his mouth and ran into the shop.

Seeing this dog is very nice.” This footage was filmed on June 22.