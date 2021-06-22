Government working on plans for quarantine-free travel – Hancock

The Government is “working on” plans for quarantine-free travel for fully vaccinated Britons but international travel remains a “difficult” area, Matt Hancock has said.The Health Secretary confirmed that ministers are looking at how to scrap the requirement for people to isolate for 10 days on return from an amber list country.
Matt Hancock looking at "extra freedoms" for double-jabbed
