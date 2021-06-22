Giant waterspout forms off coast of village in the Philippines

This is the terrifying moment a giant waterspout formed off the coast of a village in the Philippines.

The violent swirling vortex was seen stretching from the dark clouds in the sky to the water in the sea in Iloilo City on June 20.

There was a heavy downpour in the village as the waterspout continued to gain height from a distance.

It dissipated after almost ten minutes but the stormy weather continued throughout the day.

Resident Black Ferrer said: "There were three waterspouts at first but the other two disappeared quickly.

This one lasted a few minutes and appeared to have hit a boat docked nearby but no one was hurt."