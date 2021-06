July 19th reopening is Rishi Sunak's 'hope and expectation'

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said it is his "hope and expectation" that the government will lift all remaining Covid restrictions on July 19th, saying the UK will have got "extra jabs in more people's arms" during the four-week delay.

Report by Buseld.

