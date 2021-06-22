Inside Cara Delevingne's Fantastical L.A. Home

Today AD is welcomed by supermodel and actress Cara Delevingne for a tour of her exuberant and fantastically decorated Los Angeles home.

Cara went maximal with architect/accomplice Nicolò Bini of Line Architecture to curate a collection of vibes from room to room.

“My work requires me to put on many different hats and costumes.

I love slipping into these various characters, so I wanted my home to reflect lots of different themes and moods.” Select artwork: Jonathan Yeo, Cassiopeia, 2008, 20 colour screen print, 102cm x 74cm Jonathan Yeo, Wallpaper Edition (Teal), 2014, digital print on mica ground, 1000cm x 52cm