Happy Birthday, Meryl Streep!

Born June 22, 1949, she turns 72 years old.

Streep is revered as one of the best actresses in Hollywood.

She has won three Oscars and two Emmy awards.

In 2014, Barack Obama awarded her with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Her daughter, Grace Gummer, is also an actress.

