Carl Nassib Is First Active NFL Player To Come Out As Gay.

The 28-year-old Raiders defensive end made the historic announcement on June 21 via Instagram.

What's up people?

I'm Carl Nassib.

I'm at my house here in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Just want to take a quick moment to say that I'm gay.

I've been meaning to do this for a while now, but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest.

I just think representation and visibility are so important.

, Carl Nassib, via Instagram.

I actually hope that one day videos like this and the whole coming out process are just not necessary, but until then,

I am going to do my best and do my part to cultivate a culture that is accepting, that is compassionate.

Nassib announced he is donating $100,000 to the LGBTQ youth suicide prevention program, The Trevor Project.

He also revealed that since coming out, he has been "greeted with the utmost respect and acceptance.".

The NFL family is proud of you, Carl, NFL, via Twitter