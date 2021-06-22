Honoring Fallen Arvada Police Officer Gordon Beesley: Mourners Leave Flowers, Flags And Notes On Patrol Car
Community members are leaving flowers, flags and notes on a patrol car at the Arvada Police Department, to show their respect and gratitude for a fallen police officer.

Gordon Beesley was killed Monday in a shooting in Olde Town Arvada.