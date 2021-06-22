Shake Shack teams up with LGBTQ Center of Southern Nevada

Shake Shack is teaming up with the LGBTQ Center of Southern Nevada to celebrate pride month.
Today a portion of sales from the locations at downtown Summerlin, The District At Green Valley Ranch and the Las Vegas North Premium Outlets will go to the Center.
