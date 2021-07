Hard seltzers begin to outshine regular beers

START NEXT YEAR.HARD SELTZERS ARE BECOMINGBIG SELLERS.THEY’RE STARTING TOOUTSHINE - THE REGULAR BEERSYOU FIND AT THE STORE.BUT THEY’RE COMING UNDERLEGAL SCRUTINY IN OURNEIGHBORING STATE OF UTAH.UTAH HAS CLEAR LEGALDEFINITIONS FOR BEER,WINE, ANDSPIRITS.BUT SELTZERS ARE A NEWTHING.AND THEY MAY OR MAY NOTMEET THE LEGAL DEFINITION OFBEER THERE.NOW... UTAH LAWMAKERS AREGETTING INVOLVED.IT ALL COMES DOWN TO HOWTHEY’RE BREWED AND WHAT’S USEDTO FLAVOR THEM."the law says beer.

So what isit?

Technically, it’s how it’sbrewed, whether it’s beer or notand whether it falls under acertain alcohol content.

There’sa real question about thatdefinition because it’s beenvague in the past And we’ve hadsome things that have come inthat aren’t clearly defined asbeer.""under federal definitions ofwhat constitutes a beer?

Theyfit.

Hard seltzers clearly fitin that category of beer.

Thequestion is utah’s definitiondoesn’t meet that definition."EVERY YEAR---LAWMAKERSMAKE CHANGES TO UTAH LIQUOR LAWSIN A BIG OMNIBUS BILL.IT’S POSSIBLE THEDEFINITION OF BEER WINDS UP INTHAT WHEN THEY MEET IN JANUARY.SO FOR NOW, SELTZERS STAY