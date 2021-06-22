After you get your carpetto walk on soft fluffy, frFloor care experts got ouris here to explain the zerAnd you were saying scottcan promise to be residuenot always the case.

It'scase because the carpet clto use the term no residuehave balanced the ph of thyou've done that and if cawell, what's causing the cresidue got to be the resito get the dirt oils out ait with an acidic productthat is not no residue atrez what we do is we use aI know what it is electrolcall it zero raise water abut itself neutralizes asneed a chemical to balancecarpets are left soft andand it's no residue.

And tfide difference for sure.a special offer so you canyourself.

You can get threZero reservoir for $135.

T