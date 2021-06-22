Myanmar soldiers fire ROCKET LAUNCHER into home ‘being used by protesters’

This is the shocking moment a Myanmar regime soldier appears to fire a ROCKET LAUNCHER into a home where protesters were sheltering.

The military descended on the property in Mandalay at lunchtime today (June 22) after clashes with anti-military protesters who have formed the People’s Defence Army (PDA).

Witnesses said there was an hour-long street battle between the two groups before the protesters fled into a nearby home.

They were surrounded by military personnel before one of the group used an RPG to fire into the property.

Myanmar military forces claim four PDF members were killed and eight arrested.

The protesters claim at least two soldiers were killed.

The violence comes five months after the army seized power in a brutal military coup which toppled leader Aung San Suu Kyi sparking protests across the country.