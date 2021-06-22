Skip to main content
Monday, July 5, 2021

Top 10 Superheroes You Forgot Were Awesome

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 10:03s 0 shares 2 views
These heroes deserve better representation.

For this list, we’ll be looking at heroes you may have heard of, but who have been either underrated, or badly adapted for too long and deserve a second chance.

Our countdown includes Storm, Green Lantern, Blade, and more!

