Tuesday Sector Leaders: Apparel Stores, Rubber & Plastics

Leading the group were shares of Shoe Carnival, up about 6.3% and shares of Express up about 6% on the day.

In trading on Tuesday, apparel stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.4%.

In trading on Tuesday, apparel stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.4%.

Leading the group were shares of Shoe Carnival, up about 6.3% and shares of Express up about 6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are rubber & plastics shares, up on the day by about 1.2% as a group, led by Tupperware Brands, trading up by about 14.9% and Armstrong Flooring, trading higher by about 10.2% on Tuesday.