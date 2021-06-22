Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Break Up Again

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Break Up Again.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Break Up Again.

An inside source revealed to 'Page Six' that Kardashian and Thompson called it quits again a few weeks ago.

They’re getting along.

There is no drama.

Everything is amicable, and they are on the same page with co-parenting, Inside source, to 'Page Six'.

The pair had recently rekindled their relationship following Thompson's cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods.

The pair had recently rekindled their relationship following Thompson's cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods.

But according to the inside source, the recent breakup is also due to infidelity.

In April, Instagram model Sydney Chase claimed to have hooked up with the 30-year-old NBA player.

According to 'Page Six,' Thompson was also allegedly seen entering a room with three women at a birthday party on June 18, and then he came out looking "disheveled.".

Kardashian recently admitted she had forgiven Thompson for hooking up with Woods and hoped people who've hurt her "don't repeat the same cycles.".

Kardashian recently admitted she had forgiven Thompson for hooking up with Woods and hoped people who've hurt her "don't repeat the same cycles.".

According to the inside source's claims, Thompson hasn't been able to break the cycle