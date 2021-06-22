Silly dog fails jumping out of a moving car in Chicago

"If you ever needed a reason why you need to keep your dog on a seat belt, here's one!" said the filmer of this silly dog, Archie, in Chicago, Illinois, who thought it would be a great idea to jump out

"If you ever needed a reason why you need to keep your dog on a seat belt, here's one!" said the filmer of this silly dog, Archie, in Chicago, Illinois, who thought it would be a great idea to jump out the window of a moving car.

Owner Darian Harsch gets out of the car to film Archie on June 11.

Archie hangs looking ashamed but was released from the seatbelt soon after.