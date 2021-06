Mom wasn't told about hospital's past before sending child

CALLING FOR MORETRANSPARENCY -- AFTER LEARNINGTHE NEW KENT CHILDREN'S HOSPITALWHERE HER DAUGHTERWAS UNDERGOING TREATMENT -- WASAT THE CENTER OF MULTIPLEINVESTIGATIONS.THROUGH THE FREEDOM OFINFORMATION ACT -- C-B-S SIXLEARNEDTHAT IN DECEMBER THE "CUMBRLEANDHOSPITAL FOR CHILDREN ANDADOLESCENTS" RECEIVED AN"IMMEDIATE JEOPARDY" CITATION...THE MOSTSERIOUS DEFICIENCY ISSUED BY THECENTERS FOR MEDICARE ANDMEDICAID SERVICES.INSPECTORS MADE THE FINDINGAFTER TWO INCIDENTS OF PATIENTSACCESSING ANUNLOCKED MEDICATION CART -- THENCRUSHING AND "SNORTING"SOME OF THE MEDICATION..AND -- AFTER IT WASSUBSTANTIATED THAT A STAFFMEMBER "GRABBED" APATIENT BY THE ARMS -- AND"SHOVED" THEM INTO A CHAIR --AND YELLED AT THE PATIENT."I'M ABSOLUTELY LIVID THATCUMBERLAND WAS EVEN ON THE LISTOF RECOMMENDATIONS FOR MY DAUGHTER."WHAT ASHLEY STEWART DID AFTERSHE SAYS SHE RECEIVED"CONCERNING" CALLS FROM HERDAUGHTER.PLUS: FOR THEFIRST TIME --A INN TERVIEW ONTHESE INVESTIGATIONS WITH THEVIRGINIA DEPARTMENT OFHEALTH.AND WHY DEPUTIES WERE CALLED TOTHE FACILITY.SEE LAURA FRENCH'S CONTINUINGCBS 6PROBLEM SOLVER'S INVESTIGATION-- TONIGHT AT SIX AND 11.