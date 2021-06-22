Vanessa Hudgens & Madison Beer Test Their Friendship

These two ladies can do it all.

As if dropping albums and making movies wasn’t impressive enough, Madison Beer and Vanessa Hudgens are turning to another passion that they share: skin care.

Beer and Hudgens have teamed up to create a new skin care brand: KNOW Beauty.

After trying everything from rubbing alcohol to eye drops, they’re sharing all they know about personalized skin care with us.

Time to ditch the toothpaste pimple method.

We joined Beer and Hudgens on their KNOW Beauty campaign shoot to gain some insight on their dynamic friendship.

Let’s see how well this BFF power couple actually “KNOW” each other.