Mom has the ultimate hack for bed-wetting accidents

This mom has the ultimate hack for a quick and convenient bed-wetting clean up.About 15% of five-year-olds wet the bed.It’s a common occurrence, and one that usually goes away over time.TikTok user Lauren (@lauren.clutter) recommends using bedding that can be removed in one fell swoop, like a fitted sheet.Underneath this first layer should be a waterproof mattress cover, saving the mattress from staining, and speeding up clean up.The reveal under the waterproof mattress?

Another fitted sheet!

.That way, the bed is already made so you don’t have to go hunting for extra sheets in the middle of the night, and your child can go right back to sleep.Lauren keeps an extra blanket under her son’s bed to throw on top of the sheet, making for an easy seamless clean up.Viewers applauded Lauren’s hack, eager to try it out for themselves.One user commented, “Why have I never thought to put two layers on?

Genius!”