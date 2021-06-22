Soccer-UEFA turn down request for 'rainbow lights' in Munich stadium

German stadiums to display rainbow colours during Hungary match in defiance of UEFA ban
Euronews English
UEFA rejected Munich's request to have its stadium filled with rainbow colours during Germany's match with Hungary, to protest at..
UEFA rejected Munich's request to have its stadium filled with rainbow colours during Germany's match with Hungary, to protest at..
Germany had asked the Allianz Arena in Munich be illuminated in rainbow colours for their Euro 2020 clash against Hungary, but UEFA..