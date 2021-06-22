Woman causes moms to 'burst into tears' by asking one simple question

Your Momma Bestie has 1.2 million followerson TikTok, where she discusses all thingsmotherhood-related.

Last August, she shareda video for moms only — and things got emotional."If you're not a mother, keep scrolling andenjoy your For You page," she advised non-moms."Hi, now that we're alone...How are you?" Your Momma Bestie said."Did you get any sleep last night?".“I know you're worried.

There's so muchpressure on you right now.

I feel it too.

But Iwant you to know that you're not alone”.“We're in this together, and you know what,we're gonna get through this.

I know nobodychecks on you because you're so strong”.“But I just want you to know thatI am here.

I'm here for you sis ... You'reamazing, and I appreciate you”.Moms chimed in the comments becausethey felt very seen by the touching message."The moment you asked 'how are you?'I legit teared up," one person commented."We all burst into tears when someoneasks us how we are.

No one asks us thatquestion ever," another said."You have no idea how many moms' hearts youjust touched.

We are never seen," a user wrote