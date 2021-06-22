Credit: In the Know: Finds

Build the smart home of your dreams at a great price with deals on ecobee smart products on Amazon Prime Day

Smart home products from ecobee help you live more comfortably.

Ecobee smart cameras give you peace of mind, while temperature sensors connect to the smart thermostat, so there’s never a cold spot in the house!

Shop today for great deals on everything ecobee this Prime Day!Shop here:https://amzn.to/2S6NUdFIn The Know is dedicated to bringing you the best Prime Day deals across the internet.

Be sure to bookmark our full guide to Prime Day 2021 coverage, and sign up for our ICYMI newsletter for exclusive deals.Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love.

If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission.

Pricing and availability are subject to change.