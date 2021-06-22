Justin and Hailey Bieber Meet With French President Macron in Paris

Justin and Hailey Bieber , Meet With French President Macron in Paris.

It is not clear why the Biebers asked to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, on June 21, .

But the day also happened to be France's annual Fête de la Musique, or Music Day, with concerts at the Presidential Palace.

The couple was dressed to the nines with Justin rocking a Celine pinstripe suit and Hailey stunning in a LaQuan Smith dress.

Though many loved the Biebers' fashion sense, some called their attire "inappropriate" for the occasion.

.

“Can someone tell the Biebers this is a government event?,” one person asked on Instagram.

Later, the couple was seen all over Paris shopping and eating, and posted a less formal picture to end the day